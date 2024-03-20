Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -6.36 %. The stock closed at 295 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.25 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Price TodayPremium
POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Price Today

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, POPULAR VEHICLES opened at 292, reached a high of 292, and closed at 295. The lowest point for the stock was 262.9. The market capitalization for POPULAR VEHICLES was 0.0 crore, with a trading volume of 382221 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:01:43 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES share price Live :POPULAR VEHICLES closed at ₹295 on last trading day

On the last day, Popular Vehicles BSE had a trading volume of 382,221 shares with a closing price of 295.

