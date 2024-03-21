POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES stock soars on positive trading day

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 284.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.75 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Popular Vehicles opened at ₹270.75 and closed at ₹276.25. The stock reached a high of ₹289.6 and a low of ₹270.75. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹292 and the low was ₹262.9. The BSE volume for Popular Vehicles was 218,408 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 09:40:45 AM IST
POPULAR VEHICLES share price NSE Live :POPULAR VEHICLES trading at ₹291.75, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹284.8
The current data for POPULAR VEHICLES stock shows a price of ₹291.75, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting a gain of 2.44% or ₹6.95. Investors may find this data encouraging as the stock has shown an upward trend.
21 Mar 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST
POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today :POPULAR VEHICLES trading at ₹284.8, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹276.25
The current data for POPULAR VEHICLES stock shows a price of ₹284.8, with a 3.1% increase in value resulting in a net change of 8.55 points.
21 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST
POPULAR VEHICLES share price Live :POPULAR VEHICLES closed at ₹276.25 on last trading day
On the last day, POPULAR VEHICLES had a trading volume of 218,408 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹276.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!