Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:51:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.75 2.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.00 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.30 2.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES stock soars on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES stock soars on positive trading day

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 284.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.75 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Price TodayPremium
POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Price Today

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Popular Vehicles opened at 270.75 and closed at 276.25. The stock reached a high of 289.6 and a low of 270.75. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 292 and the low was 262.9. The BSE volume for Popular Vehicles was 218,408 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:40:45 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES share price NSE Live :POPULAR VEHICLES trading at ₹291.75, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹284.8

The current data for POPULAR VEHICLES stock shows a price of 291.75, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting a gain of 2.44% or 6.95. Investors may find this data encouraging as the stock has shown an upward trend.

21 Mar 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today :POPULAR VEHICLES trading at ₹284.8, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹276.25

The current data for POPULAR VEHICLES stock shows a price of 284.8, with a 3.1% increase in value resulting in a net change of 8.55 points.

21 Mar 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES share price Live :POPULAR VEHICLES closed at ₹276.25 on last trading day

On the last day, POPULAR VEHICLES had a trading volume of 218,408 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 276.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie