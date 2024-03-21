POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 284.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.75 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.