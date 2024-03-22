LIVE UPDATES

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Trade

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 284.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.15 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.