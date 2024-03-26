POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 289.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.75 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, POPULAR VEHICLES opened at ₹284.05 and closed at ₹289.15. The stock reached a high of ₹288.1 and a low of ₹278. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹296.35 and the 52-week low is ₹262.9. The BSE volume for the day was 19965 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00:56 AM IST
