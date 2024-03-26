Hello User
POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 289.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.75 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Price Today

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, POPULAR VEHICLES opened at 284.05 and closed at 289.15. The stock reached a high of 288.1 and a low of 278. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 296.35 and the 52-week low is 262.9. The BSE volume for the day was 19965 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST POPULAR VEHICLES share price Live :POPULAR VEHICLES closed at ₹289.15 on last trading day

On the last day, POPULAR VEHICLES BSE had a trading volume of 19965 shares with a closing price of 289.15.

