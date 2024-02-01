Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 444.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 442.9 and closed at 444.75. The stock reached a high of 445 and a low of 437. The market capitalization of PFC is 146,310.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 453.75 and the 52-week low is 107.24. The BSE volume for PFC was 379,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹444.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 379,110 shares. The closing price for the stock was 444.75.

