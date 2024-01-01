Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at ₹388.4 and closed at ₹385.1. The highest price for the day was ₹388.65, while the lowest price was ₹379.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹126,212.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹428 and ₹104.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 683,315 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 383.25. The bid price for the stock is 385.55, while the offer price is 385.8. The offer quantity is 3875, and the bid quantity is also 3875. The open interest for the stock stands at 63,131,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹383.3. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.61%
|3 Months
|38.4%
|6 Months
|121.51%
|YTD
|238.82%
|1 Year
|245.56%
As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹382.45. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.65.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 683,315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹385.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!