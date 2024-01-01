Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at ₹388.4 and closed at ₹385.1. The highest price for the day was ₹388.65, while the lowest price was ₹379.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹126,212.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹428 and ₹104.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 683,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.