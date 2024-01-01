Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 382.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.3 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at 388.4 and closed at 385.1. The highest price for the day was 388.65, while the lowest price was 379.5. The market capitalization of the company is 126,212.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 428 and 104.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 683,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 384.9 as against previous close of 386.2

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 383.25. The bid price for the stock is 385.55, while the offer price is 385.8. The offer quantity is 3875, and the bid quantity is also 3875. The open interest for the stock stands at 63,131,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹383.3, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹382.45

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 383.3. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.61%
3 Months38.4%
6 Months121.51%
YTD238.82%
1 Year245.56%
01 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹382.45, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹385.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 382.45. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, which means the stock has decreased by 2.65.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹385.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 683,315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 385.1.

