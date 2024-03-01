Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares surge as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 389.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.65 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp had a stable day on the stock market, with the open price at 389.4 and the close price at 389.45. The stock reached a high of 403.3 and a low of 389.35. The market cap stood at 132218.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were 477.8 and 112 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 363727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.59%
3 Months10.55%
6 Months92.5%
YTD4.73%
1 Year235.15%
01 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹400.65, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹389.45

Power Finance Corp stock is currently trading at 400.65, showing a 2.88% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.2 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹389.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp on the BSE had a volume of 363,727 shares with a closing price of 389.45.

