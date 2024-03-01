Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares surge as investors show confidence

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp had a stable day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹389.4 and the close price at ₹389.45. The stock reached a high of ₹403.3 and a low of ₹389.35. The market cap stood at ₹132218.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹477.8 and ₹112 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 363727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.59%
|3 Months
|10.55%
|6 Months
|92.5%
|YTD
|4.73%
|1 Year
|235.15%
Power Finance Corp stock is currently trading at ₹400.65, showing a 2.88% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.2 points.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp on the BSE had a volume of 363,727 shares with a closing price of ₹389.45.
