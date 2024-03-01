Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares surge as investors show confidence

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp had a stable day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹389.4 and the close price at ₹389.45. The stock reached a high of ₹403.3 and a low of ₹389.35. The market cap stood at ₹132218.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹477.8 and ₹112 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 363727 shares.

