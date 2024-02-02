Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of ₹448.95 and closed at ₹445.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹461.45 and a low of ₹448.2. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹150,484.64 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹453.75 and a low of ₹107.24. The BSE volume for PFC was 586,652 shares.

