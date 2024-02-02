Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 445.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of 448.95 and closed at 445.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 461.45 and a low of 448.2. The market capitalization of PFC is 150,484.64 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 453.75 and a low of 107.24. The BSE volume for PFC was 586,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹445.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 586,652 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 445.8.

