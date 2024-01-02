Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.29 %. The stock closed at 382.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 387 and closed at 382.45. The stock had a high of 399.95 and a low of 381.3. The market capitalization of PFC is 130,370.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 104.16. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 599,636 shares traded for PFC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹395.05, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹382.45

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 395.05. There has been a 3.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹382.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the total trading volume of Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 599,636 shares. The closing price of the stock was 382.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.