Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹387 and closed at ₹382.45. The stock had a high of ₹399.95 and a low of ₹381.3. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹130,370.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹104.16. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 599,636 shares traded for PFC.
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹395.05. There has been a 3.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
