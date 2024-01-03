Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 395.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The last day of Power Finance Corp saw an open price of 395.45 and a close price of 395.05. The stock reached a high of 398.1 and a low of 382.8. The market capitalization of the company is 128736.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 106.44. The stock saw a BSE volume of 738,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹395.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 738,967 shares with a closing price of 395.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.