Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp had an open price of ₹389.4 and a closing price of ₹390.1. The stock reached a high of ₹401 and a low of ₹385. The company's market capitalization is ₹129,710.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for the stock was 854,630 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp (PFC) is currently trading at a spot price of 403.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 405.65, while the offer price is 405.9. The offer quantity stands at 7750, and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest in PFC is 60174875.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹403.85 with a percent change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.75% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.8, which means the stock has increased by ₹10.8. Overall, this data suggests that Power Finance Corp stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.16%
|3 Months
|47.33%
|6 Months
|120.05%
|YTD
|2.74%
|1 Year
|214.98%
Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock is currently priced at ₹393.05 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 2.95.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 854,630 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹390.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!