Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 393.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp had an open price of 389.4 and a closing price of 390.1. The stock reached a high of 401 and a low of 385. The company's market capitalization is 129,710.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for the stock was 854,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 398.7 as against previous close of 395.7

Power Finance Corp (PFC) is currently trading at a spot price of 403.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 405.65, while the offer price is 405.9. The offer quantity stands at 7750, and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest in PFC is 60174875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹403.85, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹393.05

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 403.85 with a percent change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.75% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.8, which means the stock has increased by 10.8. Overall, this data suggests that Power Finance Corp stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.16%
3 Months47.33%
6 Months120.05%
YTD2.74%
1 Year214.98%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹393.05, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹390.1

Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock is currently priced at 393.05 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 2.95.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹390.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 854,630 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 390.1.

