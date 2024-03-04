Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 413.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price TodayPremium
Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 416.7 and closed at 413.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 419, while the low was 413.4. The market capitalization stands at 137020.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 477.8 and a 52-week low of 112. The BSE volume for the day was 27860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹413.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 27,860 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 413.1.

