Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Power Finance Corp (PFC) saw an open price of ₹448.95 and a close price of ₹445.8. The stock reached a high of ₹461.45 and a low of ₹448.2 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is currently at ₹148,719.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹461.45, while the 52-week low is ₹107.24. The BSE volume for PFC was 931,507 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 456.5. The bid price is 458.75, while the offer price is 459.0. The offer quantity stands at 19375, and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest for the stock is 59004625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹457.1. The percent change is 1.43, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.45, implying that the stock price has increased by ₹6.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.59%
|3 Months
|53.81%
|6 Months
|117.9%
|YTD
|17.83%
|1 Year
|307.01%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹450.65, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 4.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a total volume of 931,507 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC shares was ₹445.8.
