Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Power Finance Corp (PFC) saw an open price of ₹448.95 and a close price of ₹445.8. The stock reached a high of ₹461.45 and a low of ₹448.2 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is currently at ₹148,719.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹461.45, while the 52-week low is ₹107.24. The BSE volume for PFC was 931,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.