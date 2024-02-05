Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 450.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Power Finance Corp (PFC) saw an open price of 448.95 and a close price of 445.8. The stock reached a high of 461.45 and a low of 448.2 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is currently at 148,719.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 461.45, while the 52-week low is 107.24. The BSE volume for PFC was 931,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp February futures opened at 455.0 as against previous close of 452.8

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 456.5. The bid price is 458.75, while the offer price is 459.0. The offer quantity stands at 19375, and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest for the stock is 59004625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹457.1, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹450.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 457.1. The percent change is 1.43, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 6.45, implying that the stock price has increased by 6.45.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.59%
3 Months53.81%
6 Months117.9%
YTD17.83%
1 Year307.01%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹450.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹445.8

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 450.65, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 4.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹445.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a total volume of 931,507 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC shares was 445.8.

