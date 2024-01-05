Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 393.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was 398, and the close price was 393.05. The stock's high for the day was 409, and the low was 397.1. The market capitalization of PFC is 133,835.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 661,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹393.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a volume of 661,940 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC was 393.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.