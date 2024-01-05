Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹398, and the close price was ₹393.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹409, and the low was ₹397.1. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹133,835.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 661,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.