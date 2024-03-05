Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock experienced a slight decrease in value on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹416.5 and a close price of ₹415.2. The stock reached a high of ₹422.6 and a low of ₹410.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹139049.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8, while the 52-week low is ₹112. The BSE volume for the day was 278,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.