Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 415.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price TodayPremium
Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock experienced a slight decrease in value on the last day of trading, with an open price of 416.5 and a close price of 415.2. The stock reached a high of 422.6 and a low of 410.65. The market capitalization stands at 139049.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8, while the 52-week low is 112. The BSE volume for the day was 278,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:04:20 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹421.35, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹415.2

Power Finance Corp stock is currently trading at 421.35, with a 1.48% increase in value. The net change is 6.15.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:21 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹415.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a trading volume of 278,224 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 415.2.

Chat with MintGenie