Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 458.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 455 and closed at 450.65. The stock reached a high of 464.8 and a low of 447.95. The market capitalization of PFC stands at 151,194.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 461.45 and 107.24, respectively. The BSE volume for PFC was 589,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹461, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹458.15

The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 461 with a 0.62 percent change and a net change of 2.85.

06 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹450.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 589,831 shares. The closing price for the stock was 450.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!