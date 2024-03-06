Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:51:23
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.00 -0.32%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,617.60 -0.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,103.50 1.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 -1.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,020.90 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock surges on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock surges on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 417.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price TodayPremium
Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 420.45 and closed at 421.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 425.6, while the low was 416.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 137,828.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8 and the 52-week low is 116.4. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 239,827.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:49:51 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹422.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹417.65

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 422.25 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.6.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36:05 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.15%
3 Months4.05%
6 Months99.04%
YTD9.08%
1 Year222.53%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:54 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹417.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹421.35

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 417.65 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08:00 AM IST

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹421.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 239,827 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 421.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie