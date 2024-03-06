Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 417.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 420.45 and closed at 421.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 425.6, while the low was 416.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 137,828.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8 and the 52-week low is 116.4. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 239,827.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹422.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹417.65

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 422.25 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.6.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.15%
3 Months4.05%
6 Months99.04%
YTD9.08%
1 Year222.53%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹417.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹421.35

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 417.65 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹421.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 239,827 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 421.35.

