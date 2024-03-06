Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock surges on positive trading day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹420.45 and closed at ₹421.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹425.6, while the low was ₹416.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹137,828.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8 and the 52-week low is ₹116.4. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 239,827.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹422.25 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.15%
|3 Months
|4.05%
|6 Months
|99.04%
|YTD
|9.08%
|1 Year
|222.53%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹417.65 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -3.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 239,827 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹421.35.
