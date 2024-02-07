Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 458.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 461 and closed at 458.15. The stock had a high of 461.2 and a low of 445. The market capitalization of PFC is 149,791.62 crore. The 52-week high is 464.8, and the 52-week low is 108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 690,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months55.27%
6 Months110.97%
YTD18.66%
1 Year295.75%
07 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹453.9, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹458.15

The current stock price of Power Finance Corp is 453.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.25, which means it has decreased by this amount.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹458.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a BSE volume of 690,180 shares and a closing price of 458.15.

