Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹461 and closed at ₹458.15. The stock had a high of ₹461.2 and a low of ₹445. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹149,791.62 crore. The 52-week high is ₹464.8, and the 52-week low is ₹108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 690,180 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|55.27%
|6 Months
|110.97%
|YTD
|18.66%
|1 Year
|295.75%
