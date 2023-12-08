Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹385.9, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹377.1
08 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Power Finance Corp Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.6%
|3 Months
|65.27%
|6 Months
|139.46%
|YTD
|233.95%
|1 Year
|231.95%
08 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST
08 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
