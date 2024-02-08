Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.34 %. The stock closed at 453.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 451 and closed at 453.9. The stock reached a high of 469.85 and a low of 450.75 during the day. PFC's market capitalization is 154,791.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.8 and the 52-week low is 108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 427,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹469.05, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹453.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 469.05. There has been a 3.34% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 15.15 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹453.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 427,015 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 453.9.

