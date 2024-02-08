Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹451 and closed at ₹453.9. The stock reached a high of ₹469.85 and a low of ₹450.75 during the day. PFC's market capitalization is ₹154,791.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.8 and the 52-week low is ₹108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 427,015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹469.05. There has been a 3.34% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 15.15 points.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 427,015 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹453.9.
