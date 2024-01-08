Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹408.25 and closed at ₹405.55. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹408.25, while the lowest price was ₹398.3. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹133,357.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. On the BSE, a total volume of 351,410 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.