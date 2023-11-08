Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp was ₹267 and the close price was ₹262.95. The stock had a high of ₹267 and a low of ₹262.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹87,419.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹266.35 and ₹93.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104,570 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹264.25. It has seen a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|7445.2
|-53.55
|-0.71
|8190.0
|5487.25
|450003.4
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1142.0
|-0.1
|-0.01
|1284.45
|658.0
|93877.01
|Power Finance Corp
|264.7
|1.75
|0.67
|266.35
|93.2
|87353.69
|Shriram Finance
|1983.5
|-3.35
|-0.17
|2049.95
|1190.0
|74267.65
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|751.15
|-2.6
|-0.34
|932.35
|690.9
|71064.38
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a total volume of 104,570 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹262.95.
