Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:04 AM IST Trade
Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 262.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp was 267 and the close price was 262.95. The stock had a high of 267 and a low of 262.4. The market capitalization of the company is 87,419.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 266.35 and 93.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price NSE Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹264.25, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹262.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 264.25. It has seen a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7445.2-53.55-0.718190.05487.25450003.4
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1142.0-0.1-0.011284.45658.093877.01
Power Finance Corp264.71.750.67266.3593.287353.69
Shriram Finance1983.5-3.35-0.172049.951190.074267.65
SBI Cards & Payment Services751.15-2.6-0.34932.35690.971064.38
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹262.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a total volume of 104,570 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 262.95.

