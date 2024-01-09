Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React Negatively

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹405.15, and the close price was ₹404.1. The stock reached a high of ₹412.5 and a low of ₹401.25. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹134,000.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 682,623 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Power Finance Corp reached a low of ₹400 and a high of ₹411.9 on the current trading day.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 402.5 with a bid price of 403.05 and an offer price of 403.4. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is 7750. The open interest for the stock is 62585125.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹402.5, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or ₹3.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.71%
|3 Months
|55.06%
|6 Months
|125.92%
|YTD
|6.05%
|1 Year
|222.74%
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹409.95, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and the net change is an increase of ₹3.9.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 682,623 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹404.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!