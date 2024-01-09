Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 406.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was 405.15, and the close price was 404.1. The stock reached a high of 412.5 and a low of 401.25. The market capitalization of PFC is 134,000.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 682,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Power Finance Corp reached a low of 400 and a high of 411.9 on the current trading day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 410.55 as against previous close of 406.7

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 402.5 with a bid price of 403.05 and an offer price of 403.4. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is 7750. The open interest for the stock is 62585125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹402.5, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹406.05

The current stock price of Power Finance Corp is 402.5, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or 3.55.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.71%
3 Months55.06%
6 Months125.92%
YTD6.05%
1 Year222.74%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹409.95, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹406.05

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 409.95, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.96% and the net change is an increase of 3.9.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹404.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 682,623 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 404.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.