Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09 Nov 2023
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 262.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

The Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 267 and closed at 262.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 267, while the lowest price was 260.15. The market capitalization of the company is 87,370.19 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 266.35, and the 52-week low is 93.2. The stock had a trading volume of 253,951 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹264.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹262.95

The current stock price of Power Finance Corp is 264.75. It has experienced a 0.68% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

09 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹262.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 253,951 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 262.95.

