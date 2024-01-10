Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stocks plummet as investors lose confidence in the company

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 406.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.7 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 409.95 and closed at 406.05. The stock's high for the day was 411.9, while the low was 391.05. The market capitalization of PFC is currently at 129,925.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 428, and the 52-week low is 106.44. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 668,310 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹393.7, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹406.05

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 393.7. It has experienced a percent change of -3.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Power Finance Corp stock has experienced a decline in value.

10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹406.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp BSE experienced a volume of 668,310 shares. The closing price for the stock was 406.05.

