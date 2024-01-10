Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stocks plummet as investors lose confidence in the company

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹409.95 and closed at ₹406.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹411.9, while the low was ₹391.05. The market capitalization of PFC is currently at ₹129,925.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹428, and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 668,310 shares traded.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹393.7. It has experienced a percent change of -3.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Power Finance Corp stock has experienced a decline in value.
