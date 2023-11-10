Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 5.25 %. The stock closed at 263.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 267.9 and closed at 263.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 280.5 and a low of 265.65. The market capitalization of PFC is 91,561.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 267, and the 52-week low is 93.2. The BSE volume for PFC was 3,248,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹263.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a total volume of 3,248,628 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC was 263.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.