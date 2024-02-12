Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plunges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹466.85 and closed at ₹468.45. The stock reached a high of ₹466.85 and a low of ₹411.35. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹141,524.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8 and the 52-week low is ₹108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 1,617,010 shares.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows a price of ₹428.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. This translates to a net change of -0.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.87%
|3 Months
|35.13%
|6 Months
|103.02%
|YTD
|12.09%
|1 Year
|268.81%
As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹428.85. There has been a percentage change of -8.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹39.6 in the stock price.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 1,617,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹468.45.
