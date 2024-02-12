Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 428.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 466.85 and closed at 468.45. The stock reached a high of 466.85 and a low of 411.35. The market capitalization of PFC is 141,524.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8 and the 52-week low is 108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 1,617,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹428.1, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹428.85

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows a price of 428.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. This translates to a net change of -0.75.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.87%
3 Months35.13%
6 Months103.02%
YTD12.09%
1 Year268.81%
12 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹428.85, down -8.45% from yesterday's ₹468.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 428.85. There has been a percentage change of -8.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.6, suggesting a decrease of 39.6 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹468.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 1,617,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 468.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!