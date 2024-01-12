Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Today's Trading

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp opened at ₹393.9 and closed at ₹390.4. The stock reached a high of ₹402.2 and a low of ₹391.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹130,519.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 248,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|47.4%
|6 Months
|120.06%
|YTD
|3.37%
|1 Year
|225.68%
