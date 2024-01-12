Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 395.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.6 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp opened at 393.9 and closed at 390.4. The stock reached a high of 402.2 and a low of 391.7. The market capitalization of the company is 130,519.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 248,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Power Finance Corp reached a low of 393.4 and a high of 398.95 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 397.25 as against previous close of 396.4

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 395.6. The bid price is 395.95 and the offer price is 396.3. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is 11625. The open interest for the stock is 65336375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹395.6, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹395.5

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 395.6, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, but the change is relatively small.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months47.4%
6 Months120.06%
YTD3.37%
1 Year225.68%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹395.5, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹390.4

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 395.5, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 5.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.31% and the net change is a positive 5.1.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹390.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 248,061 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 390.4.

