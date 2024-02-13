Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stocks plummet as negative market sentiment takes hold

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of ₹429.8 and a close price of ₹428.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹435.2 and a low of ₹412.8 during the day. PFC has a market capitalization of ₹139,957.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8, while the 52-week low is ₹108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,693 shares on the BSE.
Power Finance Corp stock reached a low of ₹416.8 and a high of ₹426.2.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 420.6. The bid price is 418.4 and the offer price is 418.7. The offer quantity is 7750 and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest for the stock is 71439500.
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹418.2, which represents a decrease of 1.39%. This means that the stock has fallen by ₹5.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.42%
|3 Months
|26.02%
|6 Months
|100.79%
|YTD
|10.86%
|1 Year
|263.64%
The current data of Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹424.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.75.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 1,384,693 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹428.85.
