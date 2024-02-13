Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stocks plummet as negative market sentiment takes hold

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 424.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of 429.8 and a close price of 428.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 435.2 and a low of 412.8 during the day. PFC has a market capitalization of 139,957.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8, while the 52-week low is 108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,693 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Power Finance Corp stock reached a low of 416.8 and a high of 426.2.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp February futures opened at 420.5 as against previous close of 421.7

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 420.6. The bid price is 418.4 and the offer price is 418.7. The offer quantity is 7750 and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest for the stock is 71439500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹418.2, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹424.1

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 418.2, which represents a decrease of 1.39%. This means that the stock has fallen by 5.9.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.42%
3 Months26.02%
6 Months100.79%
YTD10.86%
1 Year263.64%
13 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹424.1, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹428.85

The current data of Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 424.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.75.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹428.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 1,384,693 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 428.85.

