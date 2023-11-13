Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 287.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 293.45 and closed at 287.7. The stock's high for the day was 298.2 and the low was 289.9. PFC has a market capitalization of 98,343.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 288.65 and the 52-week low is 93.2. On the BSE, 409,771 shares of PFC were traded.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹287.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the BSE, a total of 409,771 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 287.7.

