Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 14 Dec 2023, by 8.22 %. The stock closed at 389.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Dec 2023, 09:05:37 AM IST
Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹421.95, up 8.22% from yesterday's ₹389.9
14 Dec 2023, 08:01:03 AM IST
Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹389.9 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!