Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares soar in today's trading

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹420 and closed at ₹424.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹426.8 and a low of ₹414.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹138,769.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8 and the 52-week low is ₹108.88. On the BSE, a total of 476,422 shares of Power Finance Corp were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹425.15. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4.65.
Power Finance Corp stock had a low price of ₹411 and a high price of ₹427.6 on the current trading day.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of INR 423.2. The bid price stands at INR 421.0, while the offer price is INR 421.35. The offer quantity is 3875, and the bid quantity is also 3875. The stock has an open interest of 72,563,250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹419.7, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.38%
|3 Months
|24.09%
|6 Months
|99.06%
|YTD
|9.91%
|1 Year
|271.86%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹415.8. There has been a decrease of 1.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.7.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 476,422 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹424.1.
