Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares soar in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 420.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 420 and closed at 424.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 426.8 and a low of 414.65. The market capitalization of the company is 138,769.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8 and the 52-week low is 108.88. On the BSE, a total of 476,422 shares of Power Finance Corp were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price NSE Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹425.15, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹420.5

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 425.15. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.65.

14 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Power Finance Corp stock had a low price of 411 and a high price of 427.6 on the current trading day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp February futures opened at 414.8 as against previous close of 419.15

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of INR 423.2. The bid price stands at INR 421.0, while the offer price is INR 421.35. The offer quantity is 3875, and the bid quantity is also 3875. The stock has an open interest of 72,563,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹419.7, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹420.5

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 419.7, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.38%
3 Months24.09%
6 Months99.06%
YTD9.91%
1 Year271.86%
14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹415.8, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹420.5

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 415.8. There has been a decrease of 1.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.7.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹424.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 476,422 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 424.1.

