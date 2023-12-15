Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 423.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The stock of Power Finance Corp opened at 426 and closed at 421.95, with a high of 428 and a low of 415.5. The market capitalization of the company is 139,660.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 424.05 and 104.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,284,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp December futures opened at 425.7 as against previous close of 425.0

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 421.8. The bid price is 423.15 and the offer price is 423.45. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3875. The open interest for this stock is 52,149,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹422, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹423.2

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 422 with a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.2, which means the stock has decreased by 1.2. Overall, this data suggests that the PFC stock has experienced a small decline in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.2%
3 Months81.15%
6 Months163.25%
YTD274.69%
1 Year261.62%
15 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹424.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹423.2

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 424.75. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹421.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp recorded a volume of 1,284,498 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 421.95.

