Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plunges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The stock of Power Finance Corp opened at ₹426 and closed at ₹421.95, with a high of ₹428 and a low of ₹415.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹139,660.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.05 and ₹104.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,284,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.