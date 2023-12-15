Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plunges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : The stock of Power Finance Corp opened at ₹426 and closed at ₹421.95, with a high of ₹428 and a low of ₹415.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹139,660.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹424.05 and ₹104.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,284,498 shares.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 421.8. The bid price is 423.15 and the offer price is 423.45. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3875. The open interest for this stock is 52,149,750.
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹422 with a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.2. Overall, this data suggests that the PFC stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.2%
|3 Months
|81.15%
|6 Months
|163.25%
|YTD
|274.69%
|1 Year
|261.62%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹424.75. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp recorded a volume of 1,284,498 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹421.95.
