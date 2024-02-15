Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.47 %. The stock closed at 420.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of 415.8 and a close price of 420.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 437.9 and a low of 411. The market capitalization of PFC is 143,587.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8 and the 52-week low is 108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 770,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹435.1, up 3.47% from yesterday's ₹420.5

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 435.1 with a percent change of 3.47. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.47% from its previous value. The net change is 14.6, which means that the stock has increased by 14.6 in value. Overall, the stock of Power Finance Corp has experienced a positive movement in its price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹420.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 770,776 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 420.5.

