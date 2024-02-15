Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Soars on Strong Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of ₹415.8 and a close price of ₹420.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹437.9 and a low of ₹411. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹143,587.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8 and the 52-week low is ₹108.88. The BSE volume for PFC was 770,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.