Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹398.65 and closed at ₹395.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹402.55, while the lowest price was ₹393.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹132,598.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹428, and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for the day was 512,241 shares.
15 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹395.5 on last trading day
