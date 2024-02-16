Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 435.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.4 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp stock opened at 437.65 and closed at 435.1. The stock reached a high of 438.3 and a low of 430.15. The market capitalization of the company is 143,620.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8 and the 52-week low is 108.88. The BSE volume for the stock was 489,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹438.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹435.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 438.4. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹435.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a trading volume of 489,638 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PFC's shares was 435.1.

