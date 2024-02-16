Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp stock opened at ₹437.65 and closed at ₹435.1. The stock reached a high of ₹438.3 and a low of ₹430.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹143,620.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8 and the 52-week low is ₹108.88. The BSE volume for the stock was 489,638 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
