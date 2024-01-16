Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 409.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 402.05 and closed at 401.8. The highest price it reached during the day was 412.15, while the lowest was 399.5. The market capitalization of the company is 135,139.17 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 428 and a low of 106.44. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 895,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹412, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹409.5

Power Finance Corp stock is currently trading at 412, with a percent change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹408.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹409.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) is 408.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.15% or a net change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decline in the value of PFC shares.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹401.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp recorded a volume of 895,900 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 401.8.

