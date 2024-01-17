Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at ₹409.65 and closed at ₹409.5. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹414, while the lowest was ₹394.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹132,169.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for the day was 695,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.