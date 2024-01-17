Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 409.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at 409.65 and closed at 409.5. The highest price it reached during the day was 414, while the lowest was 394.95. The market capitalization of the company is 132,169.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, and the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for the day was 695,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹409.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 695,560 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 409.5.

