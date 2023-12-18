Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹425.95 and closed at ₹423.2. The stock had a high of ₹426.8 and a low of ₹410. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹136,079.7 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 869,643 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 413.3. The bid price is 415.2 and the offer price is 415.45. The offer quantity is 15500 and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest for the stock is 51878500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹413 with a percent change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.65, indicating that it has increased by ₹0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.2%
|3 Months
|75.05%
|6 Months
|161.48%
|YTD
|265.13%
|1 Year
|259.15%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹412.35, with a percent change of -2.56 and a net change of -10.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price. Investors should be cautious when considering this stock as it is currently showing a downward trend.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (BSE) had a total volume of 869,643 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹423.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!