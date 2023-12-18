Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 412.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 425.95 and closed at 423.2. The stock had a high of 426.8 and a low of 410. The market capitalization of PFC is 136,079.7 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 869,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp December futures opened at 414.9 as against previous close of 414.9

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 413.3. The bid price is 415.2 and the offer price is 415.45. The offer quantity is 15500 and the bid quantity is 3875. The open interest for the stock is 51878500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹413, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹412.35

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 413 with a percent change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.65, indicating that it has increased by 0.65.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.2%
3 Months75.05%
6 Months161.48%
YTD265.13%
1 Year259.15%
18 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹412.35, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹423.2

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 412.35, with a percent change of -2.56 and a net change of -10.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in price. Investors should be cautious when considering this stock as it is currently showing a downward trend.

18 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹423.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (BSE) had a total volume of 869,643 shares. The closing price for the stock was 423.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.