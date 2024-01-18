Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp had an open price of ₹395.9 and a close price of ₹400.5. The high for the day was ₹402.5 and the low was ₹389.8. The market capitalization for the company is ₹129,562.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for the day was 522,709 shares.
