Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 392.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp had an open price of 395.9 and a close price of 400.5. The high for the day was 402.5 and the low was 389.8. The market capitalization for the company is 129,562.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for the day was 522,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹396.5, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹392.6

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 396.5 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.99% from its previous price and has gained 3.9 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹400.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a volume of 522,709 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC was 400.5.

