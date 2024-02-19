Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 435.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 438.4, reached a high of 438.4, and a low of 427.05 before closing at 435.2. The market capitalization stood at 143,191.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 477.8, while the 52-week low was 108.88. The BSE volume for the day was 255,209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹435.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 255,209 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 435.2.

