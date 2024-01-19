Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹392.95 and the close price was ₹392.6. The stock reached a high of ₹396.5 and a low of ₹379.15 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹129,297.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 744,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹391.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.2. This corresponds to a net change of -0.8.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a trading volume of 744,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PFC's shares was ₹392.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!