Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹392.95 and the close price was ₹392.6. The stock reached a high of ₹396.5 and a low of ₹379.15 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹129,297.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 744,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.