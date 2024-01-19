Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 392.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was 392.95 and the close price was 392.6. The stock reached a high of 396.5 and a low of 379.15 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is 129,297.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 744,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹391.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹392.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 391.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.2. This corresponds to a net change of -0.8.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹392.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a trading volume of 744,556 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PFC's shares was 392.6.

