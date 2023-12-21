Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 380.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 411.5 and closed at 408.7. The stock reached a high of 411.95 and a low of 377.65. The market capitalization of PFC is 125,700.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 634,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp December futures opened at 375.95 as against previous close of 382.75

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 375.9. The bid price is 376.95 and the offer price is 377.35. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is also 3875. The open interest for Power Finance Corp is 47821375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹377.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹380.9

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 377.95. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decline in the stock's value. The net change is -2.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.95.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.47%
3 Months57.63%
6 Months128.6%
YTD238.16%
1 Year236.85%
21 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹373.35, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹380.9

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 373.35 with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -7.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.98% and the actual decrease in price is 7.55.

21 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹408.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 634,454. The closing price for the stock was 408.7.

