Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹411.5 and closed at ₹408.7. The stock reached a high of ₹411.95 and a low of ₹377.65. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹125,700.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 634,454 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 375.9. The bid price is 376.95 and the offer price is 377.35. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is also 3875. The open interest for Power Finance Corp is 47821375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹377.95. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decline in the stock's value. The net change is -2.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.47%
|3 Months
|57.63%
|6 Months
|128.6%
|YTD
|238.16%
|1 Year
|236.85%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹373.35 with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -7.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.98% and the actual decrease in price is ₹7.55.
On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 634,454. The closing price for the stock was ₹408.7.
