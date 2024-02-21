Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Slide in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹429.35 and closed at ₹431.05. The high for the day was ₹430.7 and the low was ₹422.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹140996.85 crore. The 52-week high was ₹477.8 and the low was ₹108.88. The BSE volume for the day was 224078 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Power Finance Corp stock is ₹427.25, showing a percent decrease of -0.88% and a net change of -3.8 points.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp recorded a volume of 224,078 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹431.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!