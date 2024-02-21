Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Slide in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 431.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 429.35 and closed at 431.05. The high for the day was 430.7 and the low was 422.3. The market capitalization stood at 140996.85 crore. The 52-week high was 477.8 and the low was 108.88. The BSE volume for the day was 224078 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹427.25, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹431.05

The current price of Power Finance Corp stock is 427.25, showing a percent decrease of -0.88% and a net change of -3.8 points.

21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹431.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp recorded a volume of 224,078 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 431.05.

