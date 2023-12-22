Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 380.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 373.35 and closed at 380.9. The stock reached a high of 391.65 and a low of 368. The market capitalization of PFC is currently 128,373.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 104.16. The BSE volume for PFC on the last day was 845,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹389, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹380.9

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 389. There has been a 2.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.1.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹380.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 845,911 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 380.9.

