Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.26 %. The stock closed at 426.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at 426, with a closing price of 426.05. The stock saw a high of 429.8 and a low of 411.15. The market capitalization stood at 136013.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 477.8 and 112 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1064478 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹412.15, down -3.26% from yesterday's ₹426.05

Power Finance Corp stock is currently priced at 412.15, with a decrease of 3.26% in percentage change and a net change of -13.9. This indicates a decline in the stock value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹426.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 1,064,478 shares with a closing price of 426.05 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!