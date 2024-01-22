Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock sees gains in today's trading session

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹415 and closed at ₹412.3, with a high of ₹425.3 and a low of ₹414. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹138,224.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹106.44. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 606,831 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 416.1 as against previous close of 413.55 Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 418.9. The bid price is 417.55 and the offer price is 417.9. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is also 3875. The open interest for the stock is 51068625.

Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range The Power Finance Corp stock had a low price of ₹414 and a high price of ₹425.3 on the current day.

Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹418.85, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹412.3 The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹418.85, with a percent change of 1.59. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.59% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6.55, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹6.55.

Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7301.35 -19.0 -0.26 8190.0 5487.25 441308.8 Power Finance Corp 418.85 6.55 1.59 428.0 106.44 138224.76 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1260.4 -5.25 -0.41 1309.75 675.6 103609.97 Shriram Finance 2301.1 -1.85 -0.08 2335.0 1190.0 86159.46 SBI Cards & Payment Services 744.85 -4.5 -0.6 932.35 690.9 70468.35

Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.63% 3 Months 52.0% 6 Months 127.06% YTD 7.78% 1 Year 238.99%

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹412.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 606,831. The closing price for the stock was ₹412.3.